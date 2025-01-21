The trio of Newtown (12th on 18 points), Plymstock United (13th on 16 points) and North Molton Sports Club (14th on 13 points) are all within reaching distance which removes total doom and gloom from the situation. There has been little to celebrate for both Ipplepen and Bere Alson to date but upcoming matches against the teams they need to catch up to opens up a window of possibility.