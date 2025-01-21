BERE Alston United showed spirit and fight in the second half of their latest outing but still ultimately succumbed to defeat.
Kye Graham scored two early goals to set Dartmouth AFC on their way against Bere Alston in the Devon Football League, setting up what could well have been a long day for the latter.
Tayden Williams halved the deficit on the hour mark though and then a second yellow being shown the way of Dartmouth’s Josh Briscomb really put the cat amongst the pigeons.
Unfortunately for United, they were unable to find that decisive equaliser against the 10 men as their opportunities to battle away from the DFL drop zone become fewer and fewer with every week that passes.
To perhaps make matters worse for Bere Alston, Ipplepen Athletic, the only team below them in the standings, picked up a point against a very strong Beer Albion team on Saturday.
It ended goalless between the two as Ipplepen now move level with Bere Alston on nine points, an ever-so-slightly worse goal difference being the only factor to keep them in last place.
The trio of Newtown (12th on 18 points), Plymstock United (13th on 16 points) and North Molton Sports Club (14th on 13 points) are all within reaching distance which removes total doom and gloom from the situation. There has been little to celebrate for both Ipplepen and Bere Alson to date but upcoming matches against the teams they need to catch up to opens up a window of possibility.
Coming up next for Bere Alston is a home game against the aforementioned Beer Albion to close out the first month of the new year. February then kickstarts with another fixture on home turf, this time with 10th placed Appledore as the visitors on the 1st.