3-1 WAS the common scoreline in the Devon Football League this weekend, with three of the fixtures ending this way.
Bere Alston United hosted Beer Albion and secured just a third win of the campaign, moving their points tally into double figures. They remain second from bottom but this victory takes them within touching distance of North Molton Sports Club and Plymstock United.
Ipplepen Athletic, the team below Bere Alston, visited Budleigh Salterton and were on the wrong end of this popular score, falling to a 15th defeat of the season.
Longcross was the location for the third 3-1 and it was hosts Dartmouth AFC who came out on top, Stuart Bowker scoring a penalty alongside an own goal and a Coby White strike after a goalless first half.
Dartmouth are up to third as a result whilst Plymstock, the side they beat, remain in the lower reaches in 13th place.
Returning to Bere Alston’s memorable win and their goals came courtesy of Harry Eaton, Jak Plummer and Tayden Williams whilst Billy Knox found the back of the net for Beer Albion.
As previously mentioned, this victory moves them closer to both North Molton and Plymstock, the former only being one point better off whilst the latter have played four more games to date and so there is clear ground to be made up there.
February begins with a home game against Appledore for Bere Alston but it is the visit of North Molton on the 15th that catches the eye most of course.
With Appledore in eighth and then Plymouth Marjon, the opponents on February 8, in fourth, two difficult games await. Battling hard there before taking on North Molton can set up a grandstand finish as Bere Alston look to retain their DFL status.