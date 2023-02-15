However, it was the Lambs that looked the more comfortable during this opening half, looking dangerous every time they went forward; Clayton went down low to hold onto an Adam McPherson attempt on 13 minutes and Tavi then went close from an Alex Battle cross, before the Lambs took a deserved lead around the half hour mark. O’Connor’s through ball behind the defence allowed Liam Prynn to reach the ball before the on-rushing Clayton to give him the simple task to tap into an unguarded net.