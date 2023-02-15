The second trip into Gloucestershire within four days turned out to be a disappointment as the Lambs returned home on the wrong end of the result, writes Eric Pinch.
There were two changes in line-up, as Josh Oak returned to keep goal and Dan Evans replaced Mike Landricombe in central defence.
It was a bright start for the Lambs and they were unfortunate not to take a very early lead as Ed Harrison’s shot from the edge of the area cannoned off Lewis Clayton’s crossbar, with Joe O’Connor’s effort minutes later saved by the keeper.
At seven minutes in, Ross Langworthy went on a little run shrugging off defenders, but his shot went wide.
However, it was the Lambs that looked the more comfortable during this opening half, looking dangerous every time they went forward; Clayton went down low to hold onto an Adam McPherson attempt on 13 minutes and Tavi then went close from an Alex Battle cross, before the Lambs took a deserved lead around the half hour mark. O’Connor’s through ball behind the defence allowed Liam Prynn to reach the ball before the on-rushing Clayton to give him the simple task to tap into an unguarded net.
Five minutes prior to half time would see the first card of the afternoon, as Leroy Odiero’s tackle at the half-way mark left Harrison in a crumpled heap. Strong appeals by the Lambs for it to be a red card were waived away by the referee as a yellow was produced. It would be a turning point of the game.
McPherson and Iestyn Harris would see efforts blocked prior to half time and the Lambs went in with a goal to the good.
The effects of Odiero’s tackle on Harrison took its toll as he was replaced by Tallan Burns at half-time.
The Lambs had chances at the start of the second half, as McPherson’s shot was deflected into the side netting with Battle volleying over from a Burns cross, but the home side would draw level on the hour, when a good ball across the area allowed Joseph Selmon a snap shot pass defenders and across Oak to go just inside the far post.
Celebrations for the home side were short-lived as within a minute the Lambs would regain their lead, when some neat passing around the penalty area allowed Prynn to get his shot off.
Again the Lambs appeared to gain control but two set pieces on 70 and 74 minutes would be the Lambs undoing. Harrison Reeves and Odiero would combine on both occasions from corners as Odiero’s unchallenged headers from close range would see the home side level and then go ahead 3-2.
It was curtains for the Lambs on 82 minutes as Langworthy got between the central defenders to go past the defenders and slide the ball past Oak.
A great result for the home side but a bitter pill to swallow for the Lambs and their followers.
Despite this result they still find themselves in the last play-off position as results for other teams around them went in their favour.
Next Fixture: Saturday February 18 Home to Cinderford Town KO 3pm.