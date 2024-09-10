BERE Alston United 1st XI were beaten once again this weekend and the scoreline doesn’t make for good reading either.
Their latest Devon Football League defeat came by 10 goals to nil at the hands of the University of Exeter.
Bere Alston currently sit rock bottom with just one point from six games, their only reprieve being a 1-1 draw away at Plymstock United at the end of August.
Further up the table, Thorverton enjoyed a 4-1 win away at Dartmouth AFC. The game was goalless at the break but an action-packed second half helped them on their way to another DFL win. This takes them on to 11 points with three wins and two draws from their first seven games.
Bere Alston will visit Beer Albion in the League Cup next whilst Thorverton have a league meeting that sees them cross paths with Plymstock United on home soil.