BERE Alston United’s home clash with North Molton Sports Club was one of four Devon Football League fixtures to fall foul of the weather on Saturday, February 15.
The other three games that had to be postponed were Alphington vs University of Exeter, Thorverton vs Budleigh Salterton and Topsham Town vs Newtown with this quartet of games to be re-arranged further down the line.
It wasn’t all doom and gloom in this division though as three games did go ahead as planned, producing some intriguing results.
Dartmouth AFC were beaten by a single goal once again, Ipplepen Athletic were involved in a second consecutive 3-2 affair and the battle between Plymouth and Plymstock ended honours even.
Starting with Robbie Bowker’s Dartmouth and they were on the receiving end of a surprise 3-2 defeat the weekend prior, falling short against a struggling Ipplepen side. This time around, it was a much tougher task as Beer Albion visited Longcross and the away side won 1-0, moving further ahead of Dartmouth in the DFL standings and taking second place off of University of Exeter in the process. That being said, the not so small matter of seven games in hand are likely to reverse that for the university side.
3-2 was the scoreline for Ipplepen yet again although this time they were on the wrong side of it, falling short against Appledore after the pair were locked 2-2 at half-time.
Finally, Jayden Preece was on target for Plymstock United, who had Lewie Rendle sent off, in their 1-1 draw away at Plymouth Marjon, a better result for the former.
Looking ahead now and if the weather steers clear, Bere Alston will return to action with a home game against Alphington whilst Dartmouth can return the favour at Beer Albion and Ipplepen visit the University of Exeter.