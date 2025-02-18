Starting with Robbie Bowker’s Dartmouth and they were on the receiving end of a surprise 3-2 defeat the weekend prior, falling short against a struggling Ipplepen side. This time around, it was a much tougher task as Beer Albion visited Longcross and the away side won 1-0, moving further ahead of Dartmouth in the DFL standings and taking second place off of University of Exeter in the process. That being said, the not so small matter of seven games in hand are likely to reverse that for the university side.