SIX games were played in the Devon Football League with strugglers Bere Alston United not amongst those taking to the field.
Bere Alston currently sit 15th out of 16 teams on nine points and wins for North Molton Sports Club and Newtown haven’t done them any favours either.
North Molton and Newtown, in 13th and 12th respectively, increased Bere Alston’s chances of relegation with the former winning 2-1 away at Thorverton and the latter beating rock-bottom Ipplepen Athletic by the same scoreline.
Defeat for the ‘Pens is a silver lining here, as is the 7-0 thumping that 15th-placed Plymstock United received when they visited title hopefuls University of Exeter.
Other results saw Beer Albion win 4-2 away at Elmore, Ottery St Mary and Dartmouth AFC share the points after a dramatic draw full of late drama, and two second-half goals getting the job done for Budleigh Salterton against Topsham Town.
Bere Alston still have 12 more league games to play in their 2024/25 DFL campaign which is more than those around them, presenting plenty of opportunities to collate key results.
On the horizon are home games against North Molton Sports Club and Alphington but before that, they must head to Plymouth Marjon on Saturday 8. With Marjon in fifth and Alphington flying high at the league summit, it has to be that North Molton matchup that Bere Alston target as a must-win.
Elsewhere in the DFL this weekend, Ipplepen Athletic take on Dartmouth AFC, Elmore visit Budleigh Salterton and Beer Albion clash with Thorverton. There are only these four league games as Appledore, Plymstock, North Molton and Exeter Uni are otherwise engaged with Sportslighting Premier Cup affair.