BERE Alston earned a first win of the season in the Devon Football League in emphatic style.
They hosted fellow strugglers Ipplepen Athletic and hammered them 6-1 to jump above them and off of the bottom of the table.
Jak Plummer starred with a hat-trick for Bere Alston whilst Callum Massey bagged a brace and Harry Eaton came off of the bench to get in on the act.
‘Pens are now in 16th on four points with Bere Alston two points ahead of them, having won one, drawn two, and lost seven of their opening nine DFL fixtures.
The victors will be hoping that this result can fire them on to further success and it is the Sportslighting Premier Cup that awaits them on Saturday, November 11.
A trip to Plymouth beckons, where they’ll take on Signal Box Oak Villa FC of the Plymouth & West Devon Football League.