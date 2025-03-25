OKEHAMPTON Argyle were beaten at home by Sidmouth Town in the Walter C Parson SW Peninsula League on Saturday, March 22, but what else happen in the latest round of fixtures?
Newton Abbot Spurs dropped points for the second time in a week at The Rec with Crediton United as the visitors this time around.
Spurs had previously won six league games on the spin so this is a slip-up for their standards but they remain firmly in the title race, six points behind leaders Sidmouth Town but with a game in hand and a trip to Sidmouth still to come.
Toby Pullman scored in the midweek defeat at the hands of Middlezoy Rovers and Stuart Morgan netted in the 1-1 draw against Creddy, the common denominator in the two games being that Fin Pearse saw red on both occasions.
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police headed to Bridport FC for their latest outing in the Walter C Parson SW Peninsula League and departed St Mary’s Field empty-handed.
Both teams are in the mix at the top end of the table and it sounds like it was an exciting game, Bridport winning 3-2.
Fred Parsons bagged a brace for the hosts and was joined on the scoresheet by Riley Weedon whilst Ben Aldous and Cole Harford struck for Stoke.
Teignmouth AFC crossed paths with rock-bottom Axminster Town and the pair shared the spoils.
Elsewhere, both Bishops Lydeard and Elburton Villa won 3-1 on their travels, overcoming Honiton Town and Middlezoy respectively. Will Collins scored twice for Bishops who pull clear of danger as a result, Adam Willis also striking against the Hippos. For Elburton, the goals came courtesy of Rory Busby (2) and Sam Hughes whilst George Turner hit back for Middlezoy.
Looking ahead to the final fixtures of March with the season very much in the affectionately named business.
Next up for Spurs in the Peninsula League is a visit to Torridgeside AFC on the 29th before April kickstarts with home games against Axminster and Okehampton.
Teignmouth go to the aforementioned Argyle whereas Bovey Tracey AFC don’t play again until the 9th of next month, taking on Middlezoy at the Ethan Berry Pavilion.
Cullompton Rangers, another of those whose hat remains in the title-race ring, welcome Middlezoy to Adopstar Park and Elburton Villa cross paths with Crediton United.
Finally, Stoke Gabriel take on Sidmouth Town at Broadley Lane in a clash between another two teams battling it out at the right end and Honiton Town visit Torrington AFC.
Looking at the lay of the land and as previously mentioned, Spurs (54 points) can put themselves back in the driving seat if they cash in on their game in hand and the visit to Sidmouth (60pts).
Bridport (53pts) and Cully (51pts) aren’t far behind although they’ve played a few more games than both of the teams ahead of them. Stoke’s (44pts) recent struggles may have taken them out of the picture whilst nobody has played less games than Elburton (44pts) so they could re-enter the fray quite easily.
Photography by Steve Pope, from the draw between Newton Spurs and Crediton United at The Rec on March 22.