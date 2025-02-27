THE Football Association have today confirmed that Plymouth Argyle midfielder Adam Randell, along with first team physio Alex Kay and sports therapist Abner Bruzzichessi have all been charged with misconduct following last Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Cardiff City at Home Park.
Randell – who was captain for the Sky Bet Championship fixture – was one of four Argyle players to be shown a yellow card by match referee James Bell.
In an eventful afternoon for Bell, he also issued three to Cardiff, who also had defender Dimitrios Goutas sent-off early in the second half for denying a clear goal scoring opportunity after bringing down Bali Mumba.
A statement from The FA read as follows: “Plymouth Argyle's Adam Randell, Alex Kay and Abner Bruzzichessi have been charged with misconduct following their EFL Championship fixture against Cardiff City on Saturday, February 22.
“It's alleged that the player acted in an improper manner and/or used violent conduct and/or threatening behaviour towards a match official after the final whistle in or around the match officials' dressing room.
“It's also alleged that the physiotherapist and sports therapist acted in an improper manner in or around the home dressing room after the match had finished. Adam Randell, Alex Kay and Abner Bruzzichessi have to provide their respective responses to these charges by Monday, March 3.”