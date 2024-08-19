Southwest Peninsula League Premier Division East
Okehampton Argyle 5 Middlezoy Rovers 3
Okehampton had to work hard to win this fixture against a team that had faced a 70-mile journey down the M5 and A30, writes Charlie Bond.
Middlezoy, who plied their trade in the Western League last season, showed a lot of talent and spirit with Argyle having to come from behind three times before securing the points.
After Argyle’s forwards wasted a number of early opportunities, they were punished on 33 minutes. A bad mistake by Josh Robbins allowed Jordan Lovibond to give the visitors the lead at the second attempt.
Okehampton came back strongly and only five minutes later, a great cross from Billy Tucker fell to Luke Mortimore who volleyed home the equaliser into the corner of the net. Two minutes later, Mortimore hit the post but the game was still level at half-time.
The second half was only two minutes old when the visitors took the lead with a scrambled goal from Charlie Bridges after some poor defending by the Okes.
Argyle again fought back and on 60 minutes, Josh Robbins played a good ball to Josh Coles whose strong low cross was poked home by Dan Koita. Still, Middlezoy were not done and 10 minutes later, a long cross from the right was allowed to go across the Argyle goal where Chris Lintell headed home for the visitors.
With substitute Luke Alden on and combining well with Billy Tucker in midfield, Argyle ensured the visitors lead lasted for only three minutes- the two central defenders combined to show the forwards how to finish.
Substitute Owen Pickard found Jake Rowe who played a left-footed cross into the box where Steve Goss fired home. Three minutes later, the Okes took the lead for the first time when a cross from Billy Tucker to the back post led to an error from the Middlezoy defender and Luke Mortimore was on hand to smash the ball into the roof of the net. The scoring was completed on 83 minutes when a long ball over the defence from Tucker saw the Middlezoy keeper mishandle the ball and Pickard followed up to fire home into the empty net.
In mid-week, Okehampton had carved out a 1-0 win in a dour game away to Torridgeside.
Defences dominated and Argyle’s forwards squandered chances, but the important goal came on 72 minutes when lovely work from Billy Tucker and Josh Robbins led to Owen Pickard firing
Next Saturday, Okehampton face the long return journey to Middlezoy in the FA Vase with a 3pm kick-off.