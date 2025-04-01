MIRON Muslic remains full of belief that Plymouth Argyle can secure their Sky Bet Championship survival after his side battled to a hard-fought draw against Watford at the weekend.
The Pilgrims showed resilience and determination in their goalless draw to earn a vital point, keeping their survival hopes very much alive.
However, with the season nearing its climax, Muslic is urging his team to keep fighting, confident that their spirit and performances can see them over the line.
“It’s a point, we take this point, and we move on,” said the head coach. “I think we are going to have the same pattern of the next upcoming games with Norwich City, with Sheffield United, with Coventry City.
“They are possession-based, very dominant on the ball and I think if we can keep our structure like today, it was very good, and we create those moments of regain we can also, and we should, reward ourselves.
“So I’m still as always very optimistic and very positive. It’s my job. Imagine me with my head down, imagine me not positive, imagine me not leading, then we can just close and go for pre-season to Austria. That’s not the plan.”
With issues all season at both ends of the field, Argyle have the worst defensive record in the league, whilst goals have been at a premium also, Muslic knows things have to change dramatically for his side to stand any hope of avoiding the drop.
Equally, results with rival clubs around them at the foot of the standings also have to come into the equation over the coming weeks.
“First of all we have to be there to perform, we have to be there to be able to grab a point or grab three points,” added Muslic. “It’s always up to us. We are in a situation where we just need simply to collect a lot of points and to collect wins in the next seven games, so we will try.”