IT shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that all of the Devon Football League action scheduled for the weekend fell foul to the abhorrent weather.
Bere Alston FC were set to travel to Budleigh Salterton for an important game towards the foot of the DFL table but the wind and rain had other ideas.
Instead, their attentions can now turn to Saturday, November 30, when they will go away from home to cross paths with North Molton Sports Club 1st XI.
North Molton currently sit 13th in the standings out of 16 teams, whilst Bere Alston occupy 15th.
Two places and three points separate the pair with both having played 13 games thus far and so it is another important game in the relegation battle.
The pair have combined for just three games all season and Bere Alston’s came against rock-bottom Ipplepen Athletic so a lot is riding on this weekend’s matchup.