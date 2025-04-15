Another fixture of note in the DFL on Saturday, April 12 pitted the top two against each other. Alphington reclaimed top spot from University of Exeter thanks to a 1-0 home win and so the race for the silverware will certainly go down to the wire. The University team may be in second but with three points less than Alphington, a game in hand and a superior goal difference, they will fancy their chances of turning the tables once more.