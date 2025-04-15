IT WAS a weekend to forget for Bere Alston United as they were heavily beaten in the Devon Football League.
They played host to Appledore at the Bere Alston Playing Fields and fell to a 7-0 defeat. Rafe Barnes and Oscar Jarrett both scored braces with Noah Harris, Jason McGinley and Aaron Souster also chipping in with singles in this one-sided affair.
This is a 16th defeat of the campaign for Bere Alston and it is made to look all the worse with North Molton Sports Club moving above them in the standings. A point for the latter was enough to see them retake 14th, Ipplepen Athletic being the only side below Bere Alston now.
Plymstock United were the opponents for North Molton and it ended 1-1 between that struggling duo whilst rock-bottom Ipplepen lost on their travels. Elmore was the destination and after both sides scored in the first half, Elmore stamped their authority on the fixture after the break to come out with a 3-1 victory.
Another fixture of note in the DFL on Saturday, April 12 pitted the top two against each other. Alphington reclaimed top spot from University of Exeter thanks to a 1-0 home win and so the race for the silverware will certainly go down to the wire. The University team may be in second but with three points less than Alphington, a game in hand and a superior goal difference, they will fancy their chances of turning the tables once more.
Elsewhere, Budleigh Salterton enjoyed a 4-0 win away at Ottery St Mary, Plymouth Marjon scored two in either half to ease past Dartmouth AFC and Topsham Town beat Newtown 3-1 to retain their hold on sixth place in the division.
Looking ahead now and we are certainly at the business end of the season with plenty of intrigue still on the cards, particularly at the summit.
Bere Alston still have five more fixtures to get through- they visit Newtown and Ipplepen before hosting North Molton to close out April. In May, they host Alphington before ending the campaign away at Topsham.
Those two clashes with Ipplepen and North Molton are of particular significance to all concerned in the relegation zone.
Talking of North Molton and they have six games still to come, the most in the division, whereas Ipplepen have just one which is their meeting with Bere Alston.
Despite an Easter weekend coming up next, games will remain in the 15:00 slot on Saturday afternoon. Elmore host Thorverton, North Molton go to battle with Plymouth Marjon, Topsham Town travel to Ottery St Mary and then in another big game for the University of Exeter side, they welcome fourth-placed Appledore to Exwick Sports Hub.
Midweek action follows to allow teams to complete the calendar and that is when the true nail-biter arrives, between the two bringing up the rear in the DFL. Ipplepen have home advantage against Bere Alston on Easter Monday not to mention there is a League Cup meeting between Appledore and Ottery on the 23rd.