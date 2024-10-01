FINLEY Arscott was back in action at one of his favourite tracks, Donington Park, up in Derbyshire.
This was the penultimate round of the season with a return to Brands Hatch closing out the campaign and he put in a steady performance.
P14 was the result for both combined practice and qualifying, securing a PB to be proud of during the latter.
Arscott followed this up with another PB in the first race and came in at P12, another solid result although he wrote on Facebook: “I took too long to get past some of the riders and as it was only a 10-lap sprint, I was unable to bridge the gap to that next group.”
Finally, on the Sunday, the Lifton local was aggressive from the very first lap in race two and had a P11 finish to show for it.
Now attentions turn to going out on a high at Brands Hatch!