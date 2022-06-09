Fifth Bounder event
THE fifth Buckland Bounder took place on Saturday, June 11 during the Buckland Monachorum Summer Fair. A total of 110 runners representing various running clubs entered the event, along with individual runners from as far afield as Bristol.
The overall winner, setting a new course record in 37:02, was Sam Larkham (also taking fastest male local). Second place went to Ceri Rees in 37:38 (also taking first male over 40), and third place went to Josh Blake in 38:42.
First lady was Susan Bratchley in a time of 52:33 (also taking fastest local female and first female over 50), second Samantha Febrey 53:26 (also taking first female over 40), and third Rosie Forbes, 54:33.
Other prize winners were Graham Bale 42:20 taking first male over 50, Malcolm Jones 58:08 taking first male over 60, Andy Houghton 1:10:46 talking first male over 70 and Dawn Dyer 1:04:11 taking first female over 60. Full list of results on the Buckland Bounder website or Facebook page.
All finishers received a pint of Jail Ale from Dartmoor Brewery and a medal. Many runners took advantage of pre and post race massage from Irek Koman of Equilibrium Personal Training.
The organisers of the Buckland Bounder wish to thank Dartmoor National Park Authority, Maristow Estate, Devon County Council, Drake Manor Inn, Buckland Monachorum Summer Fair, Dartmoor Brewery, Tesco Tavistock, Ever After Weddings, Nigel and Millie Churchill, Burnt Offerings, Pens and Moor and huge thanks to the team of wonderful marshals and first aiders who freely gave up their time.
