Fifth Bounder event

HAND IN HAND: The ‘ethos of the Buckland Bounder. Picture by Venetia Hallam.

THE fifth Buckland Bounder took place on Saturday, June 11 during the Buckland Monachorum Summer Fair. A total of 110 runners representing various running clubs entered the event, along with individual runners from as far afield as Bristol.

The overall winner, setting a new course record in 37:02, was Sam Larkham (also taking fastest male local). Second place went to Ceri Rees in 37:38 (also taking first male over 40), and third place went to Josh Blake in 38:42.

First lady was Susan Bratchley in a time of 52:33 (also taking fastest local female and first female over 50), second Samantha Febrey 53:26 (also taking first female over 40), and third Rosie Forbes, 54:33.

Other prize winners were Graham Bale 42:20 taking first male over 50, Malcolm Jones 58:08 taking first male over 60, Andy Houghton 1:10:46 talking first male over 70 and Dawn Dyer 1:04:11 taking first female over 60. Full list of results on the Buckland Bounder website or Facebook page.

All finishers received a pint of Jail Ale from Dartmoor Brewery and a medal. Many runners took advantage of pre and post race massage from Irek Koman of Equilibrium Personal Training.