TAVISTOCK’s James Crossey travelled to Bristol for Skemers Boxing Club's open-air event on Saturday.
This was James's first-time representing Tavistock in an inter-club event and he faced Kings Boxing Academy's Joe Travis. For Travis this was the third time in the ring, making it a challenging introduction for the Tavistock man.
Both boxers were of similar build and weight- James started well, a particularly good right hand forcing Travis back after 30 seconds. James continued to box well but was moving backward with the pressure coming from the left-handed Travis. A close round but a good start from James.
The second round saw Travis continue his forward motion, James was boxing well on the back foot but allowed his opponent to dictate the distance and was forced to rely on single shots and varied attack to head and body. A good exchange halfway through the round showed some good punching. Travis was warned for not keeping his head up. A close round, difficult to score.
Tiredness was the theme in round three with the energy being drained out of the pair, but Travis rallied just before the final bell and landed more scoring blows.
Both boxers were congratulated for a well-contested, fair fight with the result being a split decision in favour of Travis. James is to be congratulated on a good first bout- now to return to the gym to improve on some technique, with a rematch not being out of the question.