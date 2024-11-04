FOX A overturned a first-leg deficit to advance to the next stage of the Lydford Darts Knockout Cup.
Having been beaten by Bratton Clovelly 5-4 at the first time of asking in the quarter-final, they hit back with a 6-4 victory to take the tie 10-9 on aggregate.
Blacksmith Arms and Fox B meanwhile were able to hold their respective leads to eliminate their opponents.
The former dispatched of the Tossers 9-0 to win 14-4 on aggregate and Fox B overcame Copper Penny 9-0 as well, making it a comfortable 16-2 score on aggregate.
November 22nd and 29th, week eight and nine of the season, are the dates scheduled for the semi-final clashes with the draw to come soon.