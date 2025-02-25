FOX B failed to win for just the second time this season in the Lydford Darts League, when they crossed paths with Copper Penny.
Their unbeaten record remains intact but a 5-5 draw gives both Copper Penny and Bratton Clovelly confidence in their pursuit of the leaders.
Talking of Bratton Clovelly and they overcame Tossers 6-4 for a fifth win of the season. They are seven points behind Fox B and have played a game more.
In the other recent clash, Blacksmith Arms enjoyed a 7-3 success over White Hart to move further clear of the bottom three.
Bringing up the rear are Fox A and White Hart with 33 and 35 points respectively but they have both only played eight games and so have opportunities to make up the ground.
Then it is Tossers with 38 points from nine games and Blacksmith Arms with 43 points from 10 games.