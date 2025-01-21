BRATTON Clovelly continue to lead the way in the Lydford Darts League after week 16, although their advantage stands at a single point.
They played and beat White Hart most recently, winning 7-3 to make it four wins from eight this season.
Fox B are the side a single point behind and they have a record of six wins from six- surely they will go top once their games in hand are fulfilled. They made light work of Blacksmith Arms this time out, cruising to a 9-1 victory.
The other game was between sixth-placed Copper Penny and third-placed Fox A, this one ending in a dramatic 5-5 draw.
180s were scored by Ian Downing (Fox B) and Andrew Schuttkacker (Copper Penny).
Not only is it tight at the top between the leading two but only two points separate Blacksmith Arms in fifth and Tossers in eighth, deficits which will likely shift when games in hand are fulfilled once again.