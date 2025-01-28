LONG-DISTANCE runners are invited to take part in the Dartmoor Marathon road race which returns next year.
The race was last run more than 30 years ago will return on Saturday, April 12 2026, crossing the moors with great scenery to help motivate runners.
The race director is seasoned runner Dave Chanter, from Peter Tavy, who brings 50 years of extensive experience to the marathon, having founded the Tavistock Run Project and coached athletes to English Schools Championships level.
Mr Chanter said: “We are excited to be able to bring the marathon back with the support of many volunteers, communities in and around Tavistock, the Dartmoor National Park, and Flapjackery, whose support has made the event possible.
“We hope it will become an established event in the marathon calendar and that people will make the trip to the southwest to run in absolutely stunning scenery.”
The route begins on Plymouth Road, Tavistock, Pixon Lane, then right onto Whitchurch Road, passing the Whitchurch Post Office. The course continues through the villages, with key supporter points Pennycomequick, Moorshop, Merrivale, Princetown and Dousland.
The course then goes clockwise round Burrator Reservoir to Walkhampton, Horrabridge and Whitchurch, finishing at Tavistock Town Hall, where all runners will receive a commemorative medal.
Carol Myott, managing director of Flapjackery, said: “We are delighted to be able to support the marathon. Tavistock is where Flapjackery was born ten years ago, and where we continue to bake our handmade flapjacks.”
Entries are already open for the 2026 Dartmoor Marathon, supported by Flapjackery, and can be made via the website www.dartmoormarathon.co.uk. Free places will be available for charities for their own fundraising purposes.