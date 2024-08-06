NELSON Stanley was the lad of the day for Tavistock 2nd XI with four wickets in an 81-run win over previously unbeaten E West leaders Chagford.
Stanley, who is only 13, helped himself to four wickets for 24 runs as Chagford were bowled out for 133 chasing 215 to win. Max Fraser and Andy Gauler (2-12) were the supporting acts.
Chagford were 60 for six at one stage before Sam Perry (23) and Tom Moesel (29) put on a face-saving stand of 50 for the seventh wicket.
Earlier, Fraser top scored with 78 for Tavistock in an all-out total of 214.
Fraser and Dylan Rundle (29) added 64 for Tavvy’s fourth wicket.
Chagford spinner Joe Poustie’s flight and guile earned him four Tavistock wickets for 28 runs. Moesel claimed two for 47.
Chagford still have a healthy lead at the top of the table, where they are 25 points clear of second-placed Torquay & Kingskerswell.
DAVID Penberthy stroked a maiden DCL century to help Bridestowe 2nd XI to a 22-run win over Lewdown in the derby clash at Millaton.
Penberthy was 105 not out at the end of 45 overs in a Bridestowe tally of 235 for seven.
Bridestowe were in the middle of mini-collapse when Penberthy went in – 72 for one became 78 for four – but he more than shored-up the innings.
Stands of 76 with Charlie Ewen (5) and 56 with Alex Osman (12) helped post a defendable total.
Oliver Jordan took the bowling honours for Lewdown with four for 49. Matt Maynard (2-26) kept it tight.
Lewdown got as far as 213 for eight before they ran out of overs. David Fitzsimmons (32) and Jordan (52) opened with a stand of 80 before skipper Keith Maynard took the game to Bridestowe with a battling 78 not out.
What Lewdow needed, but did not get, was one more score in support of the captain to stop the chase fizzling out. Losing three wickets between 150-160 did not help.
Tim Shaw, the Bridestowe captain, and Chris Lavis, bowled miserly spells that frustrated Lewdown’s batters.
Ian Juston (328) delivered the wicket-taking burst that derailed the pursuit.
Lewdown are currently seventh and will be nervously looking back over their shoulder at Paignton and 3rd XI, who are only 17 points behind them in eighth.
Bridestowe meanwhile are third and whilst they may be unlikely to catch the leading duo at the top of the table, they have quite a lot of breathing space between themselves and fourth-placed Tavistock.