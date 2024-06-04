TAVISTOCK’s torrid time at the wrong end of the A Division table continued with a four-wicket defeat away to promotion chasers North Devon.
Rhys Davies crafted a top score of 59 from 115 balls for Tavistock towards a 50-over total of 169 for nine.
Ian Gray made 23 off 70 balls opening the innings. No one else made more than 13, although 27 extras helped inflate the final total.
The King brothers – Josh and Fred – did most of the damage with the ball for North Devon.
Josh (4-35) had wickets at either end of the innings. Fred (3-18) set about the middle order and accounted for Davies at 144 for six.
North Devon had the runs knocked off with more than 13 overs to spare and were never in a position where they looked unlikely to win.
Dan Bowser (49) and Moore (23) made early inroads, Lakmal (22) and Josh King (18) kept reducing the deficit and Jay Rothery (23no) was in at the end.
The best of the bowling for Tavistock was supplied by James McGahey, who took two for 33 from 10 overs.
Tavistock drop into the bottom two as Plymstock moved ahead of them on the strength of their win over Abbotskerswell.
In the same division, Bridestowe bounced back from their derby defeat with a six-wicket win against Torquay and Kingskerswell.
The Seasiders were bowled out for exactly 100 with Ethan Guest (5-31) doing most of the damage at the top and Billy Searle (3-14) picking off most of the rest.
Tom Fogerty’s 1-16 from eight overs with the new ball put Torquay under pressure from the word go.
Torquay opener Chris Kelmere batted from start to finish for 40 not out, only Tim Lillywhite (24) made much of an impression with him.
On a dire day for Torquay’s batters, five of them did not manage a run at all!
Blaise Baker (2-26), Torquay & Kingskerswell’s Somerset Academy scholar, gave Bridestowe’s top order some anxious moments before the run chase started in earnest.
Phil Hatton (50no) and Leon Horn (20no) saw the chase through to its conclusion, despite the bet efforts of Vivek Kulkarni (2-21) to slow things down.
Tallan Burns, the Bridestowe captain, said he got the reaction he hoped for after the defeat by Hatherleigh.
“Having Ethan and Tom back opening the bowling was massive for us as both set the tone for the day,” said Burns.
“Simon Gillespie, Craig Penberthy, Shaquan Glasgow and Billy Searle all kept the pressure on and didn't allow Torquay to get up to a score.
“Jack looked back to his best, and led the way with the bat, and was well supported by Leon getting us over the line.”