THE MID-Devon Advertiser took on the South Hams Gazette in last weekend’s Tolchards DCL action and perhaps unsurprisingly, it was the latter that prevailed.
Bovey Tracey, representing the former, have struggled a lot this year and the league table reflects that as well, with them currently in ninth. A trip to rock-bottom Plympton CC could well be the catalyst for change this season.
Cornwood meanwhile are third and still have an outside chance of cracking the top two- the clash with leaders Bradninch & Kentisbeare being a major opportunity for them.
Abbotskerswell aren’t faring any better in A Division than Bovey are in the top flight and it doesn’t get any easier as they welcome North Devon CC to town in what is a meeting of last and first.
Hatherleigh 1st XI vs Tavistock 1st XI is something of a derby and it is also seventh vs eighth as the pair look to steer clear of the drop zone.
Also in A Division, second-placed Torquay and Kingskerswell visit Plymouth 1st XI and third-placed Bridestowe 1st XI host mid-table Kilmington.
Once again there is a South Devon team stuck in the middle of a quagmire, this time in B Division, in the form of Chudleigh. They’re bringing up the rear in the third division on 60 points and the next closest team are Clyst St George, who have 97.
Chudleigh face Budleigh Salterton tomorrow (Saturday 13) whilst the aforementioned CSG await title-hopefuls Stoke Gabriel 1st XI.
Stoke have won eight and lost two, boasting the same record as Barton who lead by seven points, and the Torquay-based side will cross paths with Ipplepen 1st XI next, who have neither relegation or promotion on their radar.
Lastly, Teignmouth & Shaldon will visit Bovey Tracey 2nd XI at The Rec.
Second down to sixth in C Division West are teams relevant to us with South Devon CC 1st XI also in ninth, despite being on the same points as eighth-placed Sandford.
Yelverton Bohemians await SDCC and they will be keen to bounce back after Plymouth trounced them last weekend by 105 runs.
Ashburton’s trip to Kingsbridge is fourth vs fifth whilst Ivybridge 1st XI are facing Sandford and Cornwood 2nd XI are facing seventh-placed Brixham.
Abbots’ 1st XI are bottom of the A Division and Abbots’ 2nd XI are bottom of the D Division West so it has been a year to forget for the club and then some.
They are three points behind Barton and trail Dartington and Totnes 1st XI by 16 so avoiding relegation isn't impossible, but they would surely need to start their comeback with a win over Kenn tomorrow.
On the topic of D&T and they will host a Babbacombe side who are embroiled in the tightest of battles for promotion.
Plymstock 2nd XI (159pts), Plymouth Civil Service & Roborough 1st XI (157pts), Babbacombe (155pts), Ipplepen 2nd XI (155pts) is how the top four reads and with PCSR and Ipplepen facing off next, the complexion could be very different by next week.
Other fixtures of note in the TDCL pyramid include Tavistock 2nd XI taking on Whitchurch 1st XI in E Division West as well as the visit of Chudleigh 2nd XI to SDCC 2nd XI and Cornwood 3rd XI vs Stokeinteignhead 1st XI, both of which are in the F Division West.