TAVISTOCK gave leaders North Devon a fright before succumbing to a three-wicket defeat that dropped them into the A Division bottom.
Plymstock, who were below Tavistock going into round 14, moved seven points ahead of the Moorlanders on the strength of their seven-wicket win over bottom side Abbotskerswell.
“We just need to win as many of our last four games as possible,” said Tavistock captain Charlie Barriball.
Rhys Davies helped himself to an unbeaten 101 for Tavistock in their total of 238 for four.
Davies shared a third-wicket partnership of 61 with Steve Luffman (27) and another of 136 with Dimuth Sandaruwan (57).
Four North Devon bowlers claimed one wicket each. No one was harder to score off than Will Popham (1-17), although James Tyson (1-34) and Josh Atkinson (0-32) were pretty frugal.
North Devon got to 71 for in reply thanks largely to Dan Bowser (34) and Reuben Windley (20).
It was a different story at 76 for three – Shaun Daymond (3-32) doing the damage – when the same bowler accounted for dangerman Jack Moore (16) the visitors were 104 for four.
Roshan Lakmal (73) and Tyson (40) put North Devon back on track until another little stumble at the end.
Lakmal’s dismissal at 226 for seven put Tavistock right back in contention. North Devon were glad of Aussie UK resident Theo Valeri for the 31 not out that got them over the line.
Barriball could not help thinking it was one that got away.
“For the first 75 overs we had the game in our hands,” said skipper Barriball. “After drinks it didn't go to plan.”
As previously mentioned, Plymstock have now overtaken Tavistock following their respective results this weekend, with the points gap between the two at seven.
Plymstock (143) and Tavi (136) still boast a healthy enough advantage over Abbots, who are on 111 points, but the relegation battle remains as tight as ever between the pair.
Thorverton and Kilmington will fancy themselves as far enough away on 163 and 157 points but there is still every chance that positive results from the duo in question could pull other teams into the battle at the bottom.