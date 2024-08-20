MARC Lewis scored a century – and Ben Russell should have had one as well – for Tavistock 2nd XI in their 161-run win over Bridestowe.
Lewis opened up for Tavistock and went on to make 116 towards a total of 310 for nine.
Tavistock were a bit hit-and-miss at first – they were 17 for three after running into difficulties against Tim Shaw (4-61) – but a stand of 169 between Lewis and Russell rectified the situation.
Russell was first to go as he was bowled for 99 by veteran Chris Lavis with the score on 186. By the time Shaw bowled Webber the Tavvy total stood at 251 for five.
In the time left there were runs for Joe Allen (21), Brett Thomas (27) and Jack Bellamy (20) – and three wickets for Bridestowe’s Ian Jutson.
Bridestowe’s frontline batters were wiped out by Thomas (3-21) and Basil Kuriakose (4-27) who reduced them to 83 for six.
Shaw made 39 to give the final tally an air of respectability at 149 all out.