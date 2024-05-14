YELVERTON were reminded what a fickle mistress cricket can be when they ran into South Devon and lost by eight wickets.
Seven days earlier Yelverton players had been scouring the record books to see which ones Rob Grove and David Ackford had broken during a stand of 307 against Plympton 2nd XI. Yelverton went on to win the game by 176 runs.
Spool forward a week and it was Yelverton on the receiving end of a drubbing.
Jonny Martin (2-17) and Mali Marshall (2-28) softened up the Yelverton middle order as they slipped from 85 for two to 92 for five.
What Martin and Marshall started was finished off by C B Fonseka, whose four-for-13 haul dispatched the bottom end of the batting.
Grove made 20, Ackford 18 and Joe Trimmer 17. There was not a lot from the rest!
South Devon’s run chase was given a helping hand by some wayward bowling that contributed 22 wides.
Dan Duke (36no) and Fonseka (25) wrapped up a comfortable win inside 21 overs.
Now from C West to a pair of D West fixtures, featuring Ipplepen seconds and Abbotskerswell seconds.
Plymouth CS&R put their opening-day defeat at the hands of Plymstock behind them with a six-wicket win at Ipplepen 2nd XI.
Heath top scored for Pens with 40 off 60 balls in their total of 174 all out.
Adam Peters (20) and Heath shared an opening stand of 37 that ended when Matt Trevorrow (2-37) snared the former lbw.
Gareth Penrice, Steve Bowden and Freddie Harvey all got to 21 then got out. Vikhat Rajaraman (3-29) finished off Pens’ lower order.
Jonny Keiller (24) and Dan Winsor (30) made early runs, Abraham Thomas (39) kept the deficit coming down and Paddy Harper was there at the end on 25 not out.
Bowden – one for 19 off nine – made Civil work for his runs.
Lastly, Harry Gaydon and Pete Chislett bowled Kenn to an 80-run win over Abbotskerswell 2nd XI at Two Mike Oak.
Ben Chaloner top scored with 106 from 84 balls as Kenn piled up 241 for nine after skipper James Mason won the toss and opted to bat first.
Abbots’ seamer Jay Hussain pressed his case for a 1st XI return by taking three for 19 – one of them Chaloner. Vishalkumar Patel bagged two for 43.
Abbots, who called on super-veteran Paul Mitchell to open the batting, were all out for 161 in reply.
Simon Harrison (20) stabilised after Mitchell and Toby Lovell were early casualties, plus Jamie Lock (47) showed some grit in the middle order.
Mason (2-12 off 9) bowled Lock and after that, only Aron Owen (25) lingered long as Gaydon (4-30) and Chislett (3-30) sent Abbots plummeting to 161 all out.