TAVISTOCK 1st XI crushed Bridestowe by 159 runs at The Ring to shoot clear of the relegation places in the Tolchards DCL A Division, moving nine points away from the second drop spot.
It looks comfortable enough on paper for Tavistock – 219 all out plays 60 – but it was far from plain sailing for Charlie Barriball’s men.
Bridestowe seamer Ethan Guest (4-39) had Tavvy in all sorts of trouble against the new ball at 39 for four – and 71 for five with Jack Smyly just out for 33 was hardly encouraging.
Will Scott-Munden bailed out Tavistock’s innings with a brisk 85 off 82 balls that helped add 167 runs to the total.
Barriball (17) and Sean Cleave (11) kept Scott-Munden company as the total climbed to 140 for seven.
Shaun Daymond (21) batted time – 54 balls – during a stand of 65 with Scott-Munden that took Tavvy into the 200s.
Bridestowe quickie Craig Penberthy took three Tavvy wickets for nine runs in his second spell for match figures of four for 37.
Bridestowe were bowled out for a measly 60 in reply with opener James Ewen (11) the only batter to attain double figures.
Marc Lewis, up from the second team, demolished the Bridestowe top order almost on his own, aided and abetted in part by James McGahey (2-14) Barriball (2-9) picked up a couple of late wickets.
Barriball labelled it as “Another good performance with the ball and in the field”, adding that “Marc Lewis was unplayable… but there is still more work to do in the last two games.”
Elsewhere, Hatherleigh came a proper cropper away to Thorverton, who handed them a 162-run hiding.
Defeat left Hatherleigh with some work still to do to ensure they steer clear of the bottom two as they are only 17 points clear of the second relegation place.
Niall Leahy, still standing in for injured captain Mark Lake, said: “It's very tight at the bottom, with all sides showing they can beat anyone on their day, so a big couple of weeks ahead.”
Thorverton made 209 for seven in their 45 overs with runs sprinkled throughout the order.
Andy Pitt made 27 opening up, Harry Choules (33) and Brendon Coetzee (29) stuck around in the middle order and George Daldorph slapped the bowling around during a rapid 27 at the end.
Charlie Nielsen (3-26) and Sean Letheren (2-46) were Hatherleigh’s leading wicket takers. Shrey Ghosh and Jasper Presswell gave little away.
Hatherleigh nosedived to 47 all out in exactly 16 overs as Slaviero (3-10), Vukusic (3-32) and Jopling (3-2) hunted them down.
Ryan Quick (19) and Presswell (12no) had the best of a sorry set of scores.
Leahy said it was a ‘poor day’ for Hatherleigh and added: “As a batting unit we really need to look at ourselves and find a way to get back on track.”