ROB Fishleigh helped himself to a century that pointed Hatherleigh towards an 86-run win over Tavistock.
Fishleigh reached 100 in the second-to-last over as Hatherleigh amassed 232 all out. The only meaningful stand in the entire innings was one of 164 for the second wicket between Fishleigh and Shrey Ghosh (76). No one else made more than eight.
In an eventful final set of six Hatherleigh lost their last three wickets, all to James McGahey (4-23). Shaun Daymond and Rhys Davies claimed two wickets each.
Rob Cockwill, standing in for injured skipper Mark Lake, was full of praise for Fishleigh.
“We all knew Rob had a big score in him and it was really satisfying to watch him reach his first ton in the 1st XI.”
Tavistock had no issues maintaining the five-an-over asking rate, but keeping wickets in hand became a problem either side of the drinks break.
Billy Barriball (38) and Dave Manning (40) got Tavistock to 127 for four, Charlie Presswell striking twice for Hatherleigh, after which everything went pear-shaped.
Ghosh (3-16) got into the middle order, Jasper Presswell winkled out the tail and Tavvy were all out for 146. They lost seven wickets for 29 runs on the way down.
Cockwill labelled this as a “big win” that they “will look to build on” next week against Kilmington. He also said: “Once we found the right line and length to bowl, it made scoring very difficult.”