WHITCHURCH Wayfarers 1st XI defeated Teignmouth & Shaldon by five wickets in a low-scoring affair.
The Seasiders never really recovered from an initial collapse to 20 for five and were all out for a meagre 68.
Harry Waggett (16) made the only score of more than nine for T&S.
Whitchurch bowler Darren Sambells nabbed three wickets and a run out in the early carnage. Pete Williams, Marc Kerswill and Berren Royce-Rogers had two wickets each.
Whitchurch hardly set the world alight when the batted as they were 26 for five after a battering from Kelli Ashington (5-39), who did that all on his own.
Nigel Barriball (29no) did what was required to get Whitchurch over the line.
After this clash, Whitchurch sit fifth in the E Division West on 169 points whilst T&S 2nd XI are in seventh with 140 points to their name.