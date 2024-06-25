MATT Maynard starred with bat and ball for Lewdown in their 106-run E Division West win over Paignton 3rd XI.
Maynard went in at 95 for two, after Ollie Jordan (24) and Luke Mortimore (36) got the innings up and running, and top-scored with 77 not out in a total of 222 for six.
Captain Keith Maynard (43) was at the other end from his younger brother during a stand of 51 for the third wicket.
Paignton found wickets hard to come by, although Jon Russell did take three for 45.
Paignton were never really in contention after meandering to 64-5 in reply. Stuart Kirkup made 29, which did not leave much from the rest.
It was painfully slow going at times for Paignton, but when the end came it was in a rush. Four wickets fell in the space of 13 deliveries for one run scored as Paignton collapsed from 116 for six to 117 all out.