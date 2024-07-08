YELVERTON CC came away as winners on finals day of the Isaac Foot Cup which is the oldest 20-over competition in the world, superbly hosted by Callington since 1928.
In their semi-final, Yelverton took on Callington who chose to bat first in a game reduced to 16 overs per side due to recent rain. Yelverton took early wickets and restricted Callington to 55-4 off the first 10 overs.
Tight bowling from Mike Lemmings (2-18) and Kevin Treweeks (2-19) made scoring difficult and their tight bowling limited Callington to 86-5.
In reply, Yelverton were well ahead of the rate at 72-2 off 11 overs and looked comfortable.
The middle order struggled at the hands of Whatley’s accurate bowling though, who took 3-7 off of four overs, but Lemmings (55n.o.) helped Yelverton get over the line with two balls to spare.
In the 20-over-per-side final, Cheesewring won the toss and chose to field.
Yelverton got off to a flying start and reached 60-1 off 5 overs when Rob Grove was out for 47 in an innings including five sixes.
Ben Grove (51*) then anchored the remainder of the overs with partnerships with Joe Trimmer (17) and Fred Smale (24) as Yelverton finished on 162-3.
In reply, Cheesewring started well and were on target at 83-2 at the halfway stage.
However, they found it difficult to score off Treweeks (1-16) and Alistair Horler (1-10) and, with Deep Gahlawat picking up 3 late wickets, Cheesewring could only manage to get to 127-7 after their 20 overs.
Yelverton won by 35 runs and picked up the trophy for the third time in the last seven years.