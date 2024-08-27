HATHERLEIGH 2nd XI quashed any lingering fears of relegation from the D Division West with a six-wicket win away to Abbotskerswell 2nd XI.
It looked like job done for Hatherleigh after they skittled Abbotskerswell for 95. It wasn’t quite that simple.
A double strike by Abbots’ young seamer Harrison Vickery had Hatherleigh a little wobbly at 60 for four in reply. They were glad to have Adam Quick and skipper Danny Forrester to guide them home.
Abbots, resigned to relegation going into the game, dragged Paul Mitchell out of retirement to open the batting and he top-scored with 33 before falling to Cameron Rowlands (2-18).
Apart from 26 extras – 20 of them wides – there was no other score above seven on Abbots’ side of the page.
Luke Westacott was Hatherleigh’s leading bowler with four for 24. Henry D’alberti-Nicholson (3-9) vacuumed up at the end.