BRIDESTOWE 2nd XI’s season drew to a close with a 46-run home defeat by Teignmouth & Shaldon in the E Division West.
In a division with an odd number of teams, Bridestowe completed their programme a week before everyone else.
The Moorlanders had little riding on the game as they are guaranteed a top-four finish whatever happens this Saturday.
Teignmouth & Shaldon needed points to scoot clear of relegation danger and now have enough to be certain of E Division cricket again in 2025.
Daniel O’Connell went in at 39 for two for Teignmouth & Shaldon and was still there at the end on 71 not out in a total of 182 for nine.
Along the way there was a key stand of 70 with Kevin Jones (26), who was the only other batter to make it past 15. Twenty-eight extras were a useful addition.
Bridestowe bowler Chris Lavis took out both T&S openers on the way to his four-for-43 return. Skipper Tim Shaw and Sreenath Sunandan took two wickets apiece.
Bridestowe endured a woeful start – they were 19 for four after a duffing-up from Ahmad Amin (5-28) and were grateful to Shaw (23) and super veteran Mark Fogerty (36) for fending away a total collapse.
Bits and pieces – a dozen for Lavis, ten for Alex Osman – helped Bridestowe reach 136 all out.
Andrew Espley (3-17) hastened Bridestowe’s demise with wickets down the order.
Meanwhile, Plympton 2nd XI defeated Whitchurch by 41 runs to preserve hopes of avoiding relegation from the E Division West.
Although runs were hard to come by at Harewood Park, Plympton’s all out total of 137 seemed a bit below par.
Keith Willcock (21) and Isaac Rowsell (55) helped Plympton reach 106 for four, but after that only Chris Dunstan (21) made much headway after that.
Richard Potts (2-25) had two of the first four batters out, Ben Hodge (5-25) got into the middle and lower order, then Berren Royce-Rogers (2-23) returned at the end to tidy up.
Whitchurch got to 61 for three with bits and pieces – Richard Potts (15), Hodge (19) and Charlie Goodfellow (19) all involved – then collapsed in a heap.
The Sellicks – Adam (1-23) and Jack (3-21) – took a wicket each, but the worst was still to come.
Whitchurch were 87 for five before Rowsell (2-17) dismissed Hodge – and 96 all out soon after. The tail-ender destroyer was occasional bowler Dave Wrench, whose three-for-eight stint was his first since 2019!
The eagerly awaited clash between top two Chagford and Torquay & Kingskerswell 2nd XI was called off due to pitch conditions at the War Memorial Playing Fields.
Lastly, Tavistock 2nd XI had no fixture last Saturday. Their season ends with a trip to the seaside to face promoted Torquay & Kingskerswell.