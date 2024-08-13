There was a brief pause as T&S slowed to 277 for seven, but Ashington (42 off 18 balls) and Chris Partridge (23) picked-up the pace during a stand of 65 for the eighth wicket. With overs in hand, and a T&S victory in sight, Griffiths dismissed Ashington, Henry Wilkins and Partridge one after the other to end the chase on 351 all out.