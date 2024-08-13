CHAGFORD are guaranteed promotion from the E Division West after beating Teignmouth & Shaldon 2nd XI by 15 runs on the Hazeldown Oval.
Only second-placed Torquay & Kingskerswell can catch Chagford now – and in a division with two promotion places the Moorlanders have one of them in the bag.
The league title might have wait a little longer as Torquay & Kingskerswell (210pts) can still overhaul Chaford (235) in the three games left.
Stuart Lipo (98) and James Fulner (53) – two of the usual suspects when it comes to Chagford’s run-getting – put 133 in the book for the first wicket against T&S.
Ollie Herrington (44) and Lipo added another 90 for the second wicket. Another 71 was hoisted by Jake Griffiths (73no) and Paddy Poustie (15) towards the final tally of 366 for five.
Kelli Ashington’s figures of one for 23 from nine overs stood out in the T&S bowling stats.
Karl Blackburn, fresh from whacking a century against Plympton seven days earlier, hammered 84 more off 51 balls (10 fours, four sixes) as T&S went off in hot pursuit.
Adam Dowsing (74), who put on 132 for the third wicket with Blackburn and Scott Baxter (45) kept chiselling away at the deficit as T&S reached 274 for five.
There was a brief pause as T&S slowed to 277 for seven, but Ashington (42 off 18 balls) and Chris Partridge (23) picked-up the pace during a stand of 65 for the eighth wicket. With overs in hand, and a T&S victory in sight, Griffiths dismissed Ashington, Henry Wilkins and Partridge one after the other to end the chase on 351 all out.
Meanwhile, Paignton were 24 without loss in the sixth over of their game at Tavistock, which failed to make it past the sixth over.
IT wasn’t a great weekend for Lewdown as their west Devon derby against Whitchurch on Saturday afternoon failed to go the distance.
Ollie Jordan (65) was Lewdown’s main run getting in their total of 150 all out.
Darren Sambells (4-29) bowled his boots off for Whitchurch. Nathan Prout had three for 41 and Marc Kerswill two for 35.
Whitchurch were 17 for one after three overs when the downpour arrived.
Twenty-four hours later Lewdown had a Sunday afternoon appointment with lowly Plympton 2nd XI, who defeated them by seven wickets.
The game should have been played in June, but was unavoidably called off due to a convoy of travellers setting-up home on Plympton’s ground!
Fergal Fitzsimmons (30), Matt Maynard (29) and Ollie Brown (21) had the only scores above a dozen in Lewdown’s all-out total of 134.
Amir Patel (4-36) was the man of the moment with the ball for Plympton. Matt Draper and Sanketh Abilash had two wickets each.
Jack Martin (21) and Patel (19) got Plympton’s run-chase up and running. Keith Willcock (36no) and Chris Dunstan (23no) cauterized the loose ends.