CHAGFORD hogged the limelight at the Ivor Dewdney-sponsored Corinthian Cup finals day – and not just because of their snazzy harlequin-themed kit.
A five-wicket win over Seaton in the morning semi-final was easily the highlight of the day as far as spectators were concerned.
Seaton, who operate two divisions above Chagford in the Tolchards DCL, made 167 for five in the 20-over format. Tim Doulton made a snappy 51 and Kai Croft 46.
Jake Griffiths, James Sharman and Jack Brijnath all took wickets for Chagford.
Skipper Griffiths was the man of the moment for Chagford with 70 as they chased down the target with four balls to spare.
Lucas Pedrochi opened with 49 and Stuart Lipo (22no) was in at the end to hit the winning runs.
Plymstock thrashed Barton by 10 wickets in the other semi-final – and repeated the feat against Chagford after bowling them out for 73. Chagford opener Harry Senior entertained spectators with an improvisational 24.
And in the league, Chagford are closing in on promotion from the D Division West following a 40-run win over Plymouth CS&R.
Lucas Pedrochi top scored with 83, and captain Jake Griffiths made 49 more for Chagford in a 45-over total of 265 for eight.
Despite useful knocks from M P Arulraj (62) and Ben Wilkinson (46), Civil were held to 225 for nine.
Ted Gossett’s four-for-25 return helped Chagford on their way.
Chagford’s lead over second-placed Torquay & Kingskerswell is now 33 points. Plymstock are 41 points distant in third.
Meanwhile, Hatherleigh 2nd XI’s C West survival chances are hanging by a thread after Paignton 2nd XI gunned them down by five wickets in the basement clash.
While winless South Devon are resigned to the filing bottom spot, either Paignton or Hatherleigh will be going with them.
This game was Hatherleigh’s chance to close the gap between them and Paignton from 14 points to next to nothing. Instead, they are now 29 points adrift.
Even with South Devon still to play, Hatherleigh have a task and a half to get past Paignton and reach safety.
Jack Probert (25) top scored for Hatherleigh before they were bowled out for 121. He was one of five wickets taken in a slump from 91 for five to 121 all out.
Matt Lipton (4-32) and Sam Woodcock (4-30) were the bowlers who did the damage for Paignton.
Tom Strawbridge (4-37) struck twice early on as Paignton wobbled on 19 for three in reply. Lipton (28no) and Carl McFarlane (35) put on 55 to revive the chase, which George Woodcock (24no) finished off.
Elsewhere, Tavistock 2nd XI beat Barton by 50 runs to put some distance between themselves and the D West relegation spots.
The gap between the Moorlanders and second-bottom Abbotskerswell is now a healthy 34 points with 80 left to play for.
Marc Lewis (32), Harry Gearing (43) and Steve Luffman (36) took Tavistock from one for one to 167 for six towards an all-out total of 196.
Seamer Chris Stubbs (3-35) went through the lower order after. Josh Parkinson, Tom Porter and Jack Shelton had two wickets each.
Barton, who are joint bottom with Abbotskerswell, were all out for 146 in reply. Opener Lewis Crocker made 26, Ben Hales had 23 and extras (28) outscored both of them.
Three wickets each for Ryan Burke (3-28) and Brett Thomas (3-23) sealed Barton’s fate.
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