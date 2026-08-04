TAVISTOCK Athletic Club’s talented teens are worthy of the headlines once more following their latest endeavours.
Tegan Brown and Hazel Stead were both in the medals at the recent English Schools’ Track & Field Championships in Birmingham and then the subsequent England Athletics Age Group Championships in Bedford.
Starting in the West Midlands and both athletes used their previous experience from this specific event to perform admirably.
Hazel followed up her junior hammer title in 2024 with a silver at the intermediate level this time around, maxing out at 52.34m.
Another gold was well within reach too, Kent’s Tilly Ryan edging her out by just eight centimetres on 52.42m.
At something of a disadvantage due to the move up from a 3kg hammer to a 4kg hammer, Tegan was still able to battle her way onto the final podium.
50.72m was her standout throw and this was enough for Brown to secure a bronze, joining North Yorkshire’s Ella McIntosh and Sussex’s Alice Howie amongst the medals.
Tegan and Hazel qualified for a trip to Bedfordshire as a result and they flew the flag for Tavistock well once more.
TAC dominated the U18 hammer event with Tegan in first thanks to a throw of 54.48 and Hazel following closely behind on 52.20, also claiming top spot in the U17 category on debut at the competition.
There were two Welsh athletes who out-threw them, but they weren’t eligible for the national medals in question.
Now at the stage of looking at next steps, Tegan is hoping to surpass the 60m mark before the season is over with her current PB standing at 59.78m.
The goal is to compete on the world stage, at the Commonwealth Games and of course the Olympic Games, perhaps by way of a university in America.
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