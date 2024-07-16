BRIDESTOWE sit second in the A Division table thanks to a six-wicket win over Kilmington at Millaton.
Ethan Guest (4-16) put the skids under Kilmington’s top order with four of the wickets to tumble in a running total of 32 for five. Tom Fogerty had the odd one out.
Brett Garner (22) and Ben Fuzzard (17) resisted for a while until Shaquan Glasgow (2-17) snared Garner lbw.
Craig Penberthy (3-12) quickly got into the lower order as Kilmington crumbled from 56 for five to 64 for eight and on to 81 all out.
Glasgow (22) and James Ewen (20) got Bridestowe up to 44 for one – and Ewen kept going until the target was just six to win.
All Bridestowe needed after that sort of start was bits and pieces, which Kian Burns (10), Leon Horn (12) and Brandon Horn (4) supplied.
Joel Seward (2-15) earned Kilmington a bowling point all on his own.
As Bridestowe suffered an 83-run drubbing when the sides met back in May, this result got a warm welcome from skipper Tallan Burns.
“It was a good response to being well beaten by Kilmington earlier in the season,” said Burns.
“All three seamers – and Shaquan – bowled with good control and didn't let any of the Kilmington batsmen get settled.
“A little disappointing not to secure the full 20 points, but happy to claim 19 and keep our strong form going.”
Bridestowe 2nd XI meanwhile, remain third in the E Division West of the Tolchards DCL following a two-wicket win over Paignton 3rd XI.
Paignton found runs hard to come by at Torre Valley North and there wasn’t much to come after Andy Singh (27) and Jack Bewick (16no) had batted.
Tim Shaw, the Bridestowe captain, had a field day against the bottom half of the Paignton order. He finished with five wickets for just 12 runs at the end of a collapse from 87 for six to 101 all out.
Bridestowe suffered similar difficulties when they batted. No one in the top four made more than Andy Brimacombe (16) as Singh (3-17) pinned them down.
Ian Jutson’s patient 32 proved significant for Brideswtowe. He defied Jack Bewick (3-19) to take the chase to 95 for eight. Chris Lavis (8no) and Jimmy Simmons (1no) were in at the end.
Elsewhere, both Tavistock and Whitchurch said a fond farewell to former player, umpire and administrator John Gauler prior to their derby date- John died last week after a lengthy period of ill-health at the age of 87.
Lastly, Lewdown’s game away to Teignmouth & Shaldon 2nd XI came to a soggy conclusion after 13 overs.
Opening batsman Oliver Jordan was 43 not out in a Lewdown tally of 75 for two when rain stopped play.
Teignmouth & Shaldon’s Oscar Lovell (2-32) dismissed Lewdown batsmen Matt Jones and Keith Maynard.