HATHERLEIGH moved on from their defeat at North Devon by posting a six-wicket win over Abbotskerswell.
Hatherleigh bowled out Abbots for 161, then wiped out the target with exactly 20 overs to go.
Toby Hard, promoted to open the batting for Abbots, responded by hitting a top score of 56.
A string of subsequent batters got into the teens, but none went beyond the 18 made by Tom Heath, not even second-time debutant Toby Codd (13).
Charlie Presswell’s 4-19 was the best of the bowling for Hatherleigh, captain Niall Leahy labelling it as “brilliant”. Shrey Ghosh and Ruben Forrester (2-31) had a couple of wickets each. Paul Heard (1-19 off 10) was frugal.
Ghosh led Hatherleigh’s run chase with 74 not out from 71 balls. Heard (25) helped wipe off 52 runs, leaving Greg Solkin (22no) to share a 59-run stand that won it.
James Tyler (2-31) and Inder Singh (1-13 off 6) were Abbots’ most respectable bowlers.