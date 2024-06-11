BRIDESTOWE 1st XI beat Plymouth by four wickets to shoot up to second place in the Tolchards DCL A Division table.
Plymouth were all out for 251 with more than four overs un-used, then had the Moorlanders wobbling at 98 for six in reply.
An unbeaten 83 from Billy Searle, more than just supported by skipper Tallan Burns with 66 not out, got Bridestowe over the line with five overs to go.
Searle was already at the other end when Bridestowe slumped from 95 for three to 98 for six. Kian Burns (45) had already been and gone by then.
Searle and Tallan Burns put on 156 unbroken to win the match with ease.
Rahul Randev (44) and stand-in opener Stein (42) had got Plymouth away to a 70-run start. There were runs down the order for Nathan Birks (48), Tom Hughes (26) and Sam White (23).
Searle, a Devon-born and bred professional rugby player for SU Agen Lot-et-Garonne currently on leave from his commitments in France, took three Plymouth wickets and there were three more for Craig Penberthy.
Tallan Burns, the Bridestowe captain, said there was more to this win than Billy Searle’s contribution.
“After Plymouth got off to a flyer in the first 10 overs, the lads battled back really well to restrict them to 251,” said Burns.
“Simon Gillespie bowled a tidy spell and took two big wickets for us, while Craig and Billy bowled exceptionally for three wickets each.
“Kian got us off to a flyer with a quick-fire 45 when we batted, which got us well ahead of the rate.
“After that it was just about using our overs and somebody going big, which Billy did ridiculously well.
“A real team performance against strong opposition that should fill the lads with a lot of confidence moving forward.”
Meanwhile, Bridestowe 2nd XI are off the top of the E Division West after going down by five wickets to Torquay & Kingskerswell.
Opener Andy Brimmacombe batted right through the Bridestowe innings for an unbeaten 105 in their total of 208 for six.
Such was Brimmacombe’s domination of the bowling, no one else made more than 16. That was skipper Tim Shaw.
Torquay & Kingskerswell’s bowlers mostly operated at around four runs an over. The exception was Tom Lillywhite, whose one for 29 off nine was significantly less expensive.
Bridestowe had T&K wobbling at 16 for two early on, but Lillywhite (27) and veteran Mike Pugh (50) soothed any jangling nerves during a stand of 64.
By the time Pugh was fourth out on 120, the result looked a foregone conclusion.
Ryan Hanauer batted to the end for an undefeated 79 off 56 balls – 10 fours, four sixes – to clinch victory with more than three overs to go.