HATHERLEIGH skipper Mark Lake has warned his team they need to buck their ideas up to avoid getting stuck at the wrong end of the A Division table.
Plymouth defeated Hatherleigh by five wickets last time out, which left Lake & Co two places and 10 points clear of the drop spots.
Lake said it was ‘a day of missed opportunities’ and that too many more could have serious consequences.
Said Lake: “We should have scored more runs and our discipline with bat and ball was poor.
“We need to sort this quickly or we're going to find ourselves In a relegation scrap.
“Credit to Plymouth; they chased well and put us under pressure throughout the whole second innings.”
Teddy Haffenden’s run-laden summer continued with a match-winning 72 not out in Plymouth’s win at Hatherleigh.
Since returning to the UK from a winter playing Grade cricket in Australia, Haffenden has clouted 284 Devon League runs in four outings at an average of exactly 71.
Hatherleigh were on the receiving end of Haffenden’s latest onslaught as Plymouth chased 244 to win and got them with exactly seven overs to spare.
Hatherleigh were glad of dogged batting at the top of the order for most of their total of 243 for six.
Rob Fishleigh (74 off 123 balls) and Shrey Ghosh (54) got the total up to 127 for two. Fishleigh and Jasper Presswell (52no) added a further 72 for the third wicket.
Saiesh Reddy (3-54) and Naz Siddiqui (2-33) were Plymouth’s primary wicket takers.
Opener Rahul Randev (68) took Plymouth past 100 on the chase before Mark Lake spun him out.
Haffenden, in at 103 for two, batted through to the end and was supported along the way by Siddiqui (31) and Sam White (21no).
No Hatherleigh bowler took more than one wicket- the meanest with one for 40 off of 10 was Charlie Nielson.
Hatherleigh 2nd XI were also in action, and they also suffered defeat, Plymstock 2nd XI reaching the D Division West summit as a result.
Hatherleigh got to 156 for four with Greg Solkin (71), Danny Forrester (45) and Zak Spears (26) among the run-getters.
Wickets tumbled in the dash for runs in the final six overs as Hatherleigh declined from 182 for five to 192 all out.
Anthony Mustica (3-32) and Dave Ling (3-4) were the bowlers who put the skids under Hatherleigh.
Plymstock appeared on course for victory at 155 for six thanks largely to the efforts of Teddy Richards (36), in-form Jamie Palfreyman (31), Connor Porter (38) and Chris Oke. Then it was their turn to lose wickets.
Oke (20no) stayed cool under pressure and with support from Mustica (13) and last man George Barnicott (4) the line was crossed with 24 balls to go.