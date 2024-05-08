Devon League Division G West – Whitchurch Wayfarers 2nd XI v Yelverton Bohemians 2nd XI
A sublime ton from Ben Hodge formed the backbone of a comfortable win for Whitchurch Wayfarers 2nd XI fixture against local rivals Yelverton Bohemians.
Yelverton won the toss and elected to field. Ben and father Steve played circumspectly to start with against Stevenson (0-62) and Foskett (1-26) before Ben unleashed the first of his 19 boundaries. From that point it was one-way traffic as the two formed a century partnership. Douie (1- 35) was the only other bowler to stem the flow of runs.
Three quick wickets fell giving Yelverton hope with 123-3 at drinks. A quick fire 28 from Swabey took the game away from Yelverton as Whitchurch strolled over the 200 mark. Ben Hodge finally fell on 130, the first of 3 wickets for Hutchings (3-46). Morris (3-37) helped Yelverton gain 4 bowling points.
Yelverton’s reply started steadily with Cottrell (33) and Goff (47) opening with a 66 run partnership. At 117-2 there was some hope that the target would be reached. Newcomer Russell (3-20) removed Hutchings for 22 and it was downhill from there. Wickets fell steadily. Webber (4-40) joining forces with Russell kept Yelverton to 149
Devon League Division E West – Paignton 3rd XI v Whitchurch Wayfarers 1st XI
The game started well for Whitchurch. Toss won and the opposition two wickets down with one on the board. Sambells (4-36) went straight through the defences of Criddle. Bennett tamely patted the ball to Sherrell off Burton (1-27). Francis (79) then formed the backbone of Paignton’s innings hitting 58 in boundaries as Whitchurch struggled for control. Francis finally fell to Kerswill (2-38); Paignton sitting pretty on 111-3 found themselves in trouble on 119-7. Singh (43) marshalled the lower order taking Paignton to 216. A last wicket stand of 61 between Singh and Russell (39) proving particularly disheartening. Mackenzie (3-51) finally removing Singh.
In reply Whitchurch also found themselves two wickets down with little on the board. Hall (12) and Sherrell (20) helped the visitors recover to 41-2. From that point wickets fell steadily against accurate bowling. Milton (3-15) was the pick of the bowlers. Youngsters Wakely and Gill had one each. Whitchurch slipped from 41-4 to 79-8 and it then became a search for batting points. The tail fluttered but Whitchurch were well beaten by 111 runs as they ended on 105 all out.