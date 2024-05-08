In reply Whitchurch also found themselves two wickets down with little on the board. Hall (12) and Sherrell (20) helped the visitors recover to 41-2. From that point wickets fell steadily against accurate bowling. Milton (3-15) was the pick of the bowlers. Youngsters Wakely and Gill had one each. Whitchurch slipped from 41-4 to 79-8 and it then became a search for batting points. The tail fluttered but Whitchurch were well beaten by 111 runs as they ended on 105 all out.