Whitchurch 1st XI travelled to Shaldon and put in a much-improved performance with both bat and ball.
Sambells (2-44) and Royce-Rogers (2-33) had Shaldon on the back foot at 23 for two before Moore (24) and Dowsing (47) staged a recovery. The fall of Dowsing, well-caught by Gibbs at point, brought about a mini-collapse.
The scoreboard changed from 92 for two to 110 for seven as Whitchurch turned the screw. A flamboyant 32, including a fine six from Ashington, pushed the score along before Potts (4-18) wrapped up the tail.
In reply, Whitchurch showed great patience moving steadily to 62 for three when Tom Sherrell joined Ben Powell (25*). While Ben played patiently Tom launched into the attack with a blistering 72, including 12 boundaries off just 34 deliveries.
He fell with victory just 17 runs away and over 20 overs remaining. Whitchurch cruised to a six-wicket victory and a welcome 20 points.
lAfter last week’s heroics Whitchurch 2nd XI met a formidable team in Plymouth CS&R and came off second-best.
Opting to bat, Plymouth CS took advantage of dropped catches and misfielding to post a formidable 268 for six off 40 overs.
Vickery (71) and Ball (57) got the bulk of the runs with an 80 run partnership that saw Plymouth CS on 146 for one. Hall (0-26), off his eight overs, was the only bowler to record a run-rate below five. Sleep (2-34) and McKenzie-Smith (2-63) helped Whitchurch pick up three bowling points.
In reply it was more a case of seeking batting points than hunting down the target. Plymouth CS bowling and fielding kept Whitchurch in check as they struggled to score runs.
At drinks Whitchurch were 100 for three and well behind the run-rate. A bright and entertaining 40 from Mackenzie cheered the crowd. Whitchurch closed on 160 for seven, well-beaten by a promotion-chasing side.
Sambells (2-44) and Royce-Rogers (2-33) had Shaldon on the back foot at 23 for two before Moore (24) and Dowsing (47) staged a recovery. The fall of Dowsing, well-caught by Gibbs at point, brought about a mini-collapse.
The scoreboard changed from 92 for two to 110 for seven as Whitchurch turned the screw. A flamboyant 32, including a fine six from Ashington, pushed the score along before Potts (4-18) wrapped up the tail.
In reply, Whitchurch showed great patience moving steadily to 62 for three when Tom Sherrell joined Ben Powell (25*). While Ben played patiently Tom launched into the attack with a blistering 72, including 12 boundaries off just 34 deliveries.
He fell with victory just 17 runs away and over 20 overs remaining. Whitchurch cruised to a six-wicket victory and a welcome 20 points.
lAfter last week’s heroics Whitchurch 2nd XI met a formidable team in Plymouth CS&R and came off second-best.
Opting to bat, Plymouth CS took advantage of dropped catches and misfielding to post a formidable 268 for six off 40 overs.
Vickery (71) and Ball (57) got the bulk of the runs with an 80 run partnership that saw Plymouth CS on 146 for one. Hall (0-26), off his eight overs, was the only bowler to record a run-rate below five. Sleep (2-34) and McKenzie-Smith (2-63) helped Whitchurch pick up three bowling points.
In reply it was more a case of seeking batting points than hunting down the target. Plymouth CS bowling and fielding kept Whitchurch in check as they struggled to score runs.
At drinks Whitchurch were 100 for three and well behind the run-rate. A bright and entertaining 40 from Mackenzie cheered the crowd. Whitchurch closed on 160 for seven, well-beaten by a promotion-chasing side.