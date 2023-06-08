HATHERLEIGH were made to work every step of the way for two-wicket win over Thorverton in a low-scoring affair that went down to the final over, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.
George Daldorph (42) and Jack Geraghty (40) were. Thorverton’s primary run scorers in an all-out total of 184.
Opener Dan Robbins was next best on 29 and there were a clutch of double-figures scores from the top six in the total. Significantly, the best stand was a modest one of 37 between Geraghty and Harry Choules (16).
Spin was king for Hatherleigh with three wickets for Kagiso Rapulana (3-31), two for Eddie Jones (2-32) and one for skipper Mark Lake (1-26) from seven mean overs.
Hatherleigh ran into trouble at the start and were 28 for three with two wickets falling to Ben Slaviero.
Ryan Davies (54) and Paul Heard (33) revived the chase and by the time Davies was fifth out the target was 53 to win.
Wickets carried on falling and at 146 for eight the odds possibly favoured Thorverton. Hatherleigh captain Lake made a no-frills 27 not out from 44 balls and with Jones (13no) at the other end clinched the win.
‘It was great to get over line in a great game of cricket against a side that pushed us all the way,’ said Lake.
‘Back-to-back home wins have got our season going without being nowhere near our best. Hopefully this is a good sign of things to come in what looks like a very open division.’