TAVISTOCK Sir Francis Drake Bowling club held their opening day on Saturday.
The club was formed more than 100 years ago back in 1914 at the beginning of the First World War. Forty two members enjoyed the first game of the 2024 season in good weather. The club has a very busy season ahead of them with more than 40 mixed friendlies and 36 league matches already scheduled to be played.
Members are also taking part in both Devon and England competitions. Tavistock hold a club night every Monday evening. They will also be hosting Devon competitions and touring teams at the club green this coming season. The club’s taster sessions for new members are on April 21 and 28, with two sessions running between 10-12am and 2-4pm.
If you require further information about the club or the taster sessions, please email [email protected].