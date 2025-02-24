TWO Tavistock boxers made the short journey to Bideford to compete against the home club's youngsters.
First up was Axel Shewry, taking on Bideford’s Charley Barrel in a "skills" bout of three one-and-a-half-minute rounds. Skills bouts are unscored bouts intended to give novice boxers the experience of being in the ring in a competitive situation, intended as a lead-in to full competition bouts.
Axel and his opponent were of similar heights and builds so it was a fair match from the outset. Both young boxers started well and Axel showed some good footwork in avoiding his opponent’s punches.
In return, he threw some good shots in combinations which was quite pleasing to see. He seemed reluctant to initiate any action though and usually used his punches as a reply to his opponents' pressure.
Round two for Axel started well with a sustained effort on the front foot, forcing his opponent back across the ring. In particular, a straight left-right combination was very successful in forcing his opponent back but wasn't followed up, this is a point that was evident throughout the bout but can be corrected in the gym!
Axel at times seemed too content to be on the back foot and while it avoided taking punches it wasn't used as a platform for his own reply. There was a good exchange of punches toward the end of the round, both boxers showing some talent in the close environment.
Round three started well but Barrel was pushing forward more and Axel found himself on the backfoot, his reply was not forthcoming on too many occasions. The round ended with both boxers receiving the applause of the crowd, a good bout which will be used to improve Axel's performance in the future.
Tavistock's Leah Copley was next in the ring, taking on Gypse Tee, who boasted a considerable weight advantage and prior boxing experience.
The first round started well for Leah- she went forward and threw good straight punches and in return received punches, Tee was the more accurate with her replies however and a particularly good straight left from her caught Leah full in the face. From this point, it became a challenge for the Tavistock boxer, but she stuck to her task and threw some good shots, her right-hand landing on target toward the end of the round.
In the second round, Tee showed her experience by applying pressure but Leah initially replied in a like fashion blow for blow.
Tee's punches carried more weight however and halfway through the round the referee intervened and told the boxers to control their power as it was a "skills" bout. The rest of round two was fought in a more controlled way with both boxers showing some good movement and good lead-hand punching.
Round three commenced with Leah on the back foot trying to avoid the more active Tee's powerful advance, in this she was partially successful. Tee landed some good blows and while none were sufficient to stop the contest they kept Leah on the back foot and she found it difficult to score any meaningful shots of her own.
Both Tavistock boxers are to be congratulated on spirited performances, in particular, Leah had a very challenging time but her resolve and courage to see it through to the end was admirable.
Pictured are Axel and Leah.