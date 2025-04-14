TAVISTOCK Sir Francis Drake Bowling Club opened their season for 2025 on Saturday, April 12, with 48 members taking part.
It was the first time that the club kit was worn, consisting of navy trousers and new style tops. Sadly, after weeks of lovely sunny weather, the rain decided to pay a visit during the afternoon.
Undaunted, members played on and the sun finally shone through again. Members also enjoyed an excellent tea halfway through the game, with cakes & savouries donated by members. The taster sessions for new members are on Sunday, April 20 and Sunday 27 at 10.00-12.00 and 14.00-16.00hrs.
It will be a very busy season with England, Devon, League, mixed friendlies and the annual club competitions.
Pictured are club members fronted by left to right: David Blair (Fixture Secretary and Hon.Secretary), Tony Smith (Men’s Captain and Vice Chairman), Sue Silcox (Chairman), Valerie Blair (Ladies Secretary), Sylvia McIntosh (Ladies Captain) and Sally Jenkins (Ladie’s Representative).