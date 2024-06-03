TAVISTOCK Sir Francis Drake bowling club have enjoyed a busy couple of weeks from national competitions to mixed friendlies.
Starting with the Devon over 60’s men's singles and Tony Smith won his match against Chris Fenner 21-16, booking a spot in the quarter-finals in the process.
Tony wasn’t quite as successful in the England over 55’s pairs, partnering John Carr and narrowly losing 12-13.
That same duo were also involved in the Devon Grater pairs competition though and are one of the final eight groups still in the hunt for the title.
A mixed friendly saw Tavistock ease past Paignton 77-51 whereas there was a narrow defeat at the hands of Ivybridge in the Farley Trophy, losing 2-3.
Lastly, it is the turn of the Plymouth and District leagues. The ladies beat Co-Op Unity Park 36-23 and the men beat Tamar Gold 44-31, making for a strong couple of results.