NORTH Tawton’s bowlers have rounded out another successful year with their Christmas presentation lunch.
There were many achievements to celebrate, including topping both Division Two and Division Three of the Exeter and District Mixed League, as well as reaching the Devon final of the Tony Allcock Trophy.
The green has been wrapped up for the winter and cosseted by the brilliant greenkeeping team until April 2025.
Thanks go to everyone; bowlers, sponsors, and supporters, who provide a great sporting and social asset for North Tawton.
If anyone would like to try indoor short mat bowls at the club from October to March or alternatively, join the outdoor bowlers from April to September, please use the contact form on the website www.northtawtonbc.co.uk, everyone will receive a very warm welcome. There is a great opportunity to play next season with a 50% reduction in membership fees to include three training sessions - a lovely Christmas present!