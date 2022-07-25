Beach run success keeps Jo on a winning streak
After last week this was a much quieter week for the Okehampton Running Club, with Jo Page heading off to race on Friday night in Greenbow Running Club’s Land and Sand Run Exmouth 5k.
The race started and finished on the beach at Orcombe Point in Exmouth. The runners headed out along the beach for 2.5k then turned round and headed back. When the race started the tide was going out, and you were allowed to pick your own course – Jo found the harder sand nearest the sea to be the best option.
It was a perfect evening for this tough but stunning course. Jo ran well and it was a nice surprise for her to find out she had crossed the line as first lady in a time of 24:13, keeping up her winning streak – well done Jo.
On Saturday junior ORC Ollie took take part in Killerton Parkrun, he was chasing his PB, and with a little encouragement from his mum who was running with him, he smashed it by 40 seconds – keep it up Ollie!
