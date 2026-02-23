TAVISTOCK AC were represented by the under 15 boys’ team at the National Cross Country Association Championships held at Sedgefield, County Durham on Saturday.
The races were held on the Hardwick Hall estate which was surprisingly dry (compared to the rest of the country). The five boys did themselves and the club proud by finishing eighth team in a tough field of almost 300 runners.
The undulating 4km course was exceptionally fast- the winner clocked 11min 52s. Just 48 seconds behind, and in 19th place, was Luke Scott-Tucker who had a storming race.
Next home in 13:06 and 51st place was Thomas Hennessey, followed by Eldon Young in 72nd place and just 13 seconds behind Thomas. Arthur Norton finished in 107th place in 13:33 and Alistair Graham was 123rd in 13:44.
They were delighted to be eighth team in the country, beating some of the big city clubs such as Leeds City AC, Liverpool Harriers, Bristol & West AC and the long-established Blackheath Harriers.
Comments
